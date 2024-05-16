

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP.TO, CP) on Thursday issued an update regarding its ongoing bargaining negotiations with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC). The company said that discussions between the company and TCRC leadership are set to resume on May 17, 2024, facilitated by federal mediators.



The primary goal of these meetings is to reach new collective agreements for CPKC's Train and Engine (T&E) and Rail Traffic Controller (RCTC) employees.



The company said it focus remains on negotiating agreements that serve the best interests of its employees, their families, customers, and the broader Canadian and North American economies.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken