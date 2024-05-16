

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Takeda Canada, a subsidiary of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (TAK), Thursday announced that it has finalized a Letter of Intent with pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance or pCPA for Livtencity, which is used to treat patients suffering from post-transplant cytomegalovirus infection.



The biotechnology company added that the beta herpes virus infection commonly affects transplant patients and sometimes lead to loss of transplanted organ or even death.



Following the agreement, the procedures regarding individual listing of Livtencity will be initiated, depending on the respective province or territory.



Currently, Takeda's stock is moving down 0.62 percent, to $13.31 on the New York Stock Exchange.



