

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) also known as Labcorp has recently unveiled a groundbreaking first-trimester preeclampsia screening test in the United States. This test is designed to assess the risk of developing preeclampsia before 34 weeks of pregnancy. It is especially beneficial for pregnant individuals, including those with a low to average risk of preeclampsia and those experiencing their first pregnancy.



Preeclampsia is a serious condition characterized by high blood pressure during pregnancy or postpartum, posing a significant threat to maternal health worldwide. In the United States, about one in 25 pregnancies is affected by preeclampsia, with non-Hispanic Black women at a 60% higher risk compared to white women.



The screening test identifies and measures four biomarkers associated with preeclampsia risk: placental growth factor (PIGF) hormone, pregnancy-associated plasma protein-A (PAPP-A), average arterial pressure, and uterine artery pulsatility index (UtAPI). Dr. Brian Caveney, Labcorp's chief medical and scientific officer, emphasized that early identification of preeclampsia can significantly impact a healthier pregnancy and delivery, as many cases are preventable.



It's worth noting that Labcorp's new screening test falls under the category of laboratory-developed tests (LDT) and does not require FDA approval for administration. The company is collaborating with health insurance providers to include coverage for the test, with a list price of approximately $240. This test is a crucial development, as preeclampsia typically emerges after the 20-week mark of pregnancy.



Additionally, in January, Labcorp unveiled an FDA-cleared blood test for assessing and managing severe preeclampsia during the second and third trimesters.



