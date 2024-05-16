

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) released Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled -$2.90 million, or -$17.02 per share. This compares with -$0.61 million, or -$3.62 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.4% to $1.40 billion from $1.45 billion last year.



Take-Two Interactive Software Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): -$2.90 Mln. vs. -$0.61 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$17.02 vs. -$3.62 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.40 Bln vs. $1.45 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $(1.58) to $(1.43) Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,300 to $1,350 Mln



