

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Copart, Inc. (CPRT) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $382.29 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $350.43 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.8% to $1.13 billion from $1.02 billion last year.



Copart, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $382.29 Mln. vs. $350.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.39 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.13 Bln vs. $1.02 Bln last year.



