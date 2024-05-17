

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Venk Nathamuni, effective May 24, 2024, to pursue an opportunity outside the semiconductor industry.



The company has appointed Ulf Habermann, Principal Accounting Officer, as interim Chief Financial Officer effective upon Nathamuni's departure.



The company announced that it is conducting a search for a new Chief Financial Officer.



During Habermann's 22-year career at Cirrus Logic, he has held various roles in the finance organization, including Controller, Treasurer, and Vice President of Finance. Habermann will continue to serve as Principal Accounting Officer.



