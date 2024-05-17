

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Consumer electronics major Electrolux Group has reannounced its previous recall of Frigidaire and Kenmore electric ranges following multiple reports of fires and injuries.



The recall involves about 203,000 units of Frigidaire and Kenmore Smooth-top Freestanding Electric Ranges, which were previously recalled in August 2009.



The recall was reannounced after Electrolux received at least 212 reports of the ranges behaving erratically since its previous recall.



The reports of incidents included 14 reports of fires and eight reports of injuries involving burns to hands or arms, as well as smoke inhalation.



According to CPSC, the surface heating elements of the ranges, depending on the model, can turn on spontaneously without being switched on; or fail to turn off after being switched off. It could also heat to different temperatures than selected. These could cause fire and burn hazards to consumers.



The recall reannouncement involves Frigidaire, Frigidaire Gallery, Frigidaire Professional, and Kenmore Elite smooth-top electric ranges.



The smooth-top electric ranges, with rear panel rotary knobs and digital displays, were sold in white, bisque, black and stainless steel colors.



The ranges were manufactured domestically by Charlotte, North Carolina-based Electrolux Home Products Inc., and sold at Sears and independent appliance stores nationwide from June 2001 through August 2009 for between $1,000 and $2,500.



Consumers with impacted ranges are urged to contact Electrolux to participate in the recall, as well as for steps to avoid a burn injury.



For repairable ranges, a free inspection and repair will be scheduled, while for nonrepairable ranges, consumers will receive a refund in the form of a $50 electronic gift card and reimbursement of up to $60 for the haul-away fee for their recalled range.



In similar recalls, Reno, Nevada-based ZLINE Kitchen and Bath last week called back about 5,000 units of single-door and double-door built-in electric wall ovens due to impact injury hazard.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken