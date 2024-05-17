

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Washington County Sheriff's Office conducted a press conference on Thursday afternoon to discuss a public health issue involving an HIV-positive sex worker they recently arrested.



The individual in question, Linda Leccese, a 30-year-old Marietta resident, was indicted by the Washington County Grand Jury on May 14, 2024. After a thorough investigation, authorities found that Leccese had been in contact with at least 211 people since testing positive for HIV in 2022.



Further examination revealed that Leccese's phone, used for her sex work, contained details about the individuals she had interacted with. Chief Deputy Mark Warden confirmed that despite the gravity of the situation, the HIV-positive sex worker is cooperating with the investigation.



A joint effort between the Washington County Sheriff's Office and the Marietta Police Department will involve contacting individuals who had been in contact with Leccese.



Efforts to track down individuals who had contact with the sex worker are ongoing with a primary objective of safeguarding public health. The purpose of these communications is to advise them to undergo HIV screening and receive necessary treatment at their local Health Departments.



Chief Deputy Warden highlighted that contacts extend across various states along the East Coast, emphasizing the crucial task of identifying and informing all potentially affected individuals. Residents impacted by this matter are encouraged to seek guidance and support at the Marietta/Belpre Health Department at 304 Putnam Street, Marietta, Ohio.



