

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A serious outbreak of mpox in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has led officials from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue warnings about its possible spread. The current cases are primarily in the DRC and nearby Central African countries, where the virus is common.



Concerns are rising due to the severe illness caused by the clade I mpox viruses. This new strain is more concerning than the clade II viruses responsible for previous outbreaks in 2022 that originated in Nigeria.



It is crucial to contain the outbreak within the DRC to prevent further spread, as highlighted by experts at the U.S. CDC.



The previous outbreaks in 2022 primarily spread through sexual contact among gay and bisexual men, but an effective two-dose vaccine helped reduce infections. The current vaccine also provides protection against the latest clade I viruses.



With increased global travel, health officials are on high alert for the potential spread of the new viruses beyond endemic regions. In the U.S., the CDC recommends testing individuals displaying mpox symptoms, especially those with recent travel to affected African regions or contact with infected individuals.



Symptoms include fever, headache, rash, and painful sores. Although no clade I cases have been detected in the U.S., vigilant testing is ongoing.



Ongoing collaboration between the CDC and health officials in the DRC is in place to monitor and address the current outbreak. The absence of authorized vaccines in the DRC raises concerns about a potential increase in cases and spread beyond the region.



In the U.S., the CDC encourages at-risk individuals, particularly gay and bisexual men, to get vaccinated, as only a small percentage have received both doses of the Jynneos vaccine. The vaccine is now more accessible at pharmacies across the U.S.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken