

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A considerable number of individuals with traumatic brain injuries who underwent withdrawal of life support might have survived and experienced partial recovery, according to a recent study published in the Journal of Neurotrauma.



The study suggests that delaying the decision to withdraw life support and gathering more data could be beneficial. The study found that over 30% of patients with traumatic brain injuries who did not have their life support withdrawn achieved partial independence.



Researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School cautioned that death or severe disability is common when the likelihood of life support withdrawal is high.



Researchers led by Yelena Bodien collected data on individuals receiving life support following traumatic brain injuries in intensive care units across the US over a seven-and-a-half-year period.



Factors influencing the decision to withdraw life support, such as age and sex, were identified. An algorithm was used to determine the likelihood of recovery if treatment had been continued. The research highlighted the need for larger studies to match better patients for whom life support is withdrawn and those for whom it is not, to understand recovery trajectories for traumatic brain injury patients.



Notably, the study found that older patients with traumatic brain injuries often had poor outcomes, while a significant number of younger patients showed potential for recovery and independence.



Dr. Julio Chalela from the Medical University of South Carolina advised caution in withdrawing life-sustaining therapies within the first 72 hours of a traumatic brain injury, emphasizing the intriguing findings of the new research.



Conversely, Dr. Erol Veznedaroglu from Drexel University College of Medicine expressed skepticism about the insights offered by the study regarding the care of this patient population.



