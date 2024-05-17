

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Thousands of iPhone users reported issues with Apple's messaging app, iMessage, on Thursday.



According to DownDetector, over 13,000 outages were reported shortly after 6 p.m. ET. The outage tracking site also noted issues reported with Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile starting around the same time.



iPhone users took to X to complain about problems sending text messages and to confirm others were experiencing the same delays.



Apple's System Status tracker briefly noted the issue around 7:00 p.m. ET. Apple marked the problem as resolved by 7:30 p.m. ET.



Users quickly flocked to social media platforms to share their experiences of being unable to use iMessage.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken