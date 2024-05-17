CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Thousands of iPhone users reported issues with Apple's messaging app, iMessage, on Thursday.
According to DownDetector, over 13,000 outages were reported shortly after 6 p.m. ET. The outage tracking site also noted issues reported with Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile starting around the same time.
iPhone users took to X to complain about problems sending text messages and to confirm others were experiencing the same delays.
Apple's System Status tracker briefly noted the issue around 7:00 p.m. ET. Apple marked the problem as resolved by 7:30 p.m. ET.
Users quickly flocked to social media platforms to share their experiences of being unable to use iMessage.
