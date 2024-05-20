

BEIJING



Looking ahead, for the second quarter, Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) expects net loss of $30 million to $40 million, with adjusted loss of $27 million to $37 million.



Q1 Results:



Sohu.com announced Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings came in at -$24.974 million, or -$0.76 per share. This compares with -$17.933 million, or -$0.53 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Sohu.com Limited reported adjusted earnings of -$21.597 million or -$0.65 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.8% to $139.390 million from $161.793 million last year.



Sohu.com Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$24.974 Mln. vs. -$17.933 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.76 vs. -$0.53 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $139.390 Mln vs. $161.793 Mln last year.



