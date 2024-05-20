Raketech Announces Permanent Appointment of Co-Founder as CEO

TRIQ I-IMSIDA IL-GZIRA, MALTA / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2024 / Raketech (STO:RAKE) Raketech, a leading company in the iGaming sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Johan Svensson as its permanent Chief Executive Officer, effective May 16, 2024.

As a co-founder of Raketech, Johan has a profound understanding of the company's vision and values. He previously served as CEO until 2017, after which he transitioned to the role of Chief Commercial Officer with direct responsibility for partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, as well as business integrations, contributing significantly to the company's strategic growth.

In early 2024, Johan was appointed as Acting CEO. With extensive experience in technology and gaming, Johan has consistently driven innovation. His dedication to strategic development, operational excellence, and team collaboration has been vital during his interim role.

"We are excited to officially name Johan as our permanent CEO," said Ulrik Bengtsson, Raketech Chairman. "His deep connection and commitment to Raketech and proven leadership abilities make him the ideal choice to steer the company into its next phase of growth."

Johan Svensson stated, "I am excited to return to the role of CEO at Raketech. I look forward to working with our talented team to build on our strong foundation and drive further innovation and growth. Our focus will remain on delivering exceptional value to our customers, employees, and shareholders."

For more information, please contact:

investor@raketech.com

About Raketech Group

Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering comparison services for sports and gaming, online guides, communities, and social media products. Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with ticker RAKE. Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.raketech.com.

