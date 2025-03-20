Raketech: Chairman Ulrik Bengtsson to Step Down Following New CEO Appointment

Raketech (STO:RAKE) - Raketech has been informed that Ulrik Bengtsson has accepted a role as full-time CEO of an international company. Ulrik has consequently informed the Board that this new role will eventually require him to step down from Chairman and Board member, but Ulrik remains available for re-election at Raketech's AGM in May and is committed to stay on up until July 30th to assisting Raketech in the transition period. The nomination committee has started the process of finding a new board member, who may also assume the role of Non-Executive Chair. A further update will be provided in due course.

The Company appreciates this is an opportunity for Ulrik and thanks him for his contribution and dedication to the Raketech board since joining in May 2021.

"Stepping back into a full-time CEO role feels like the right professional move for me, and the opportunity I have been presented with is compelling. I am confident that the entire Raketech board and executive team remain dedicated to strengthening the balance sheet and shaping an exciting strategy that I expect will be unveiled to investors in the coming months. I firmly believe Raketech has the potential to be a key player in the global iGaming ecosystem, both now and in the future, and that the company is well-positioned to generate substantial returns for all shareholdersover time."

For more information, please contact:

investor@raketech.com

About Raketech Group

Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering comparison services for sports and gaming, online guides, communities, and social media products. Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with ticker RAKE. Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.raketech.com .

Attachments

Chairman Ulrik Bengtsson to Step Down Following New CEO Appointment

SOURCE: Raketech

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire