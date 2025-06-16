Raketech - Nomination of New Chair and Board Member

TRIQ I-IMSIDA IL-GZIRA, MT / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / Raketech (STO:RAKE) - Raketech is pleased to announce the proposed nomination of Kathryn Baker as Chair of the Board and Magnus Alebo as a new member of its Board of Directors, effective 30 July 2025. As announced on 20 March 2025, Ulrik Bengtsson will step down as Chair and from the board on that date.

Kathryn brings extensive experience, having worked in private equity, venture capital, and on public company boards for the past 25 years. In addition, she has served as Chair of Catena Media (2016-2020) and as a board member of Gaming Innovation Group (2021-2023) - both active in the online gaming industry through affiliation marketing and platform operations.

The nomination committee believes that with her broad experience, Kathryn's appointment brings proven leadership and deep expertise in governance, growth, and value creation. Her skills in investments, transactions, and financing will be invaluable as the Company returns to growth and continues to transform.

With extensive experience in the online gaming industry, Magnus has held prominent positions including Head of Marketing at Betsson Group, International Marketing Director at Mr Green/William Hill and Managing Director of Hero Gaming. Additionally, Magnus is a successful entrepreneur and the founder of Casumba Media.

Johan Svensson Raketch CEO said: "On behalf of everyone at Raketech, we are delighted about Kathryn's proposed appointment as Chair of Raketech and welcoming Magnus to the Board. Their leadership experience and deep sector expertise will be a significant asset, and I look forward to working with both of them as we focus on executing our strategy and delivering sustainable growth for our shareholders."

For more information, please contact:

investor@raketech.com

About Raketech Group

Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering comparison services for sports and gaming, online guides, communities, and social media products. Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with ticker RAKE. DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.raketech.com .

Attachments

Raketech - Nomination of New Chair and Board Member

SOURCE: Raketech

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/raketech-%e2%80%93-nomination-of-new-chair-and-board-member-1039838