Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 16.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNLR | ISIN: MT0001390104 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RAKETECH GROUP HOLDING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RAKETECH GROUP HOLDING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
16.06.2025 11:38 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Raketech - Nomination of New Chair and Board Member

TRIQ I-IMSIDA IL-GZIRA, MT / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / Raketech (STO:RAKE) - Raketech is pleased to announce the proposed nomination of Kathryn Baker as Chair of the Board and Magnus Alebo as a new member of its Board of Directors, effective 30 July 2025. As announced on 20 March 2025, Ulrik Bengtsson will step down as Chair and from the board on that date.

Kathryn brings extensive experience, having worked in private equity, venture capital, and on public company boards for the past 25 years. In addition, she has served as Chair of Catena Media (2016-2020) and as a board member of Gaming Innovation Group (2021-2023) - both active in the online gaming industry through affiliation marketing and platform operations.

The nomination committee believes that with her broad experience, Kathryn's appointment brings proven leadership and deep expertise in governance, growth, and value creation. Her skills in investments, transactions, and financing will be invaluable as the Company returns to growth and continues to transform.

With extensive experience in the online gaming industry, Magnus has held prominent positions including Head of Marketing at Betsson Group, International Marketing Director at Mr Green/William Hill and Managing Director of Hero Gaming. Additionally, Magnus is a successful entrepreneur and the founder of Casumba Media.

Johan Svensson Raketch CEO said: "On behalf of everyone at Raketech, we are delighted about Kathryn's proposed appointment as Chair of Raketech and welcoming Magnus to the Board. Their leadership experience and deep sector expertise will be a significant asset, and I look forward to working with both of them as we focus on executing our strategy and delivering sustainable growth for our shareholders."

For more information, please contact:

investor@raketech.com

About Raketech Group

Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering comparison services for sports and gaming, online guides, communities, and social media products. Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with ticker RAKE. DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.raketech.com .

Attachments

Raketech - Nomination of New Chair and Board Member

SOURCE: Raketech



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/raketech-%e2%80%93-nomination-of-new-chair-and-board-member-1039838

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.