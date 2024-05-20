Britvic's interim results showcased a positive first half of FY24, with strong revenue growth across core brands and geographies. This was underpinned by a robust increase in volumes, reflecting product innovation and growth across its strategic pillars. Positive price/mix helped enable a 70bp improvement in margins. The enhanced profitability permitted a 16% increase in the interim dividend. Britvic continues to make strategic progress against the growth pillars of family favourite brands, Brazil and new growth areas. Management remains confident in the outlook, particularly with several key consumer activation events upcoming in the critical summer trading period. The company announced its third share buyback programme of up to £75m over the next 12 months.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...