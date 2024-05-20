

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Billionaire Elon Musk has launched SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet services in Indonesia, with a view to improving internet connectivity in remote areas.



The founder and CEO of SpaceX, Tesla and Neuralink further said that it is very likely that his other companies will invest in the South Asian country.



Musk joined with key Indonesian government officials at a community health center in Bali for the inauguration of Starlink services.



With the launch, internet services will be brought to areas with limited or no connectivity in the world's largest archipelago with more than 17,000 islands. Musk said the internet connectivity can be a life-saver to remote medical clinics in Indonesia.



In a post on X platform, Starlink confirmed that 'Across more than 17,000 islands, Starlink's high-speed, low-latency internet is available in Indonesia!'



Talking to the local media, Musk reportedly said, 'It is really important to emphasize the importance of internet connectivity and how much of a life-changer and a life-saver it can be.'



Starlink, a satellite internet constellation owned by aerospace company SpaceX, so far has offered internet services and mobile broadband across many countries worldwide. Very recently, Starlink said it is now live across the 300+ islands in the Republic of Fiji, marking the 99th country, territory or market around the world where Starlink's high-speed internet service is available.



Starlink has also been installed on 200+ cruise ships around the world, with many more set to come online soon to keep their passengers and crews connected with high-speed internet while on rivers and at sea.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken