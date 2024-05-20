

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's construction output decreased for the second straight month in March, according to the provisional data released by the statistical office Istat on Monday.



Construction production declined 1.9 percent month-on-month in March, though slower than the 3.0 percent decrease in the previous month.



The annual growth in construction output moderated a 10-month low of 3.8 percent in March from 7.4 percent a month ago.



On an unadjusted basis, construction production declined 5.1 percent from last year, versus a 12.4 percent surge in February. Further, this was the first fall in almost a year.



