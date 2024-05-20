

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - The UK's Competition and Markets Authority or CMA said on Monday that it decided to investigate the planned acquisition by Roche Diagnostics Limited ((RHHBY)) of certain entities held by LumiraDx Group Limited (LMDX) and LumiraDx International Limited.



The market regulator intends to find whether the deal may result in lessening of completion in the UK and other markets for goods and services.



As part of the move, the market regulator has issued a preliminary 'invitation to comment' to allow interested parties to submit their views on the impact that the transaction that could have on competition in the UK.



'The CMA has not yet launched its formal investigation into this transaction. This invitation to comment is the first part of the CMA's information-gathering process,' CMA said in a statement.



Last year, LumiraDx had announced it plans sell certain companies related to LumiraDx's innovative point-of-care technology to Roche.



Under the terms of the deal, Roche will pay a purchase price of $295 million and an additional payment of up to $55 million for the reimbursement of amounts to fund the point of care diagnostics platform business until the closing of the acquisition.



