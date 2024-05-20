Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! 22 Jahre "BlueChip"-Power nun bei NurExone!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0F602 | ISIN: US57636Q1040 | Ticker-Symbol: M4I
Tradegate
20.05.24
17:48 Uhr
424,55 Euro
+0,95
+0,22 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
MASTERCARD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MASTERCARD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
424,05424,3018:01
424,05424,6018:01
PR Newswire
20.05.2024 | 16:54
170 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fibank (First Investment Bank): Fibank launches the new exclusive Mastercard Platinum First Lady card

SOFIA, Bulgaria, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibank, in collaboration with Mastercard®, has launched in Bulgaria the new Mastercard® Platinum First Lady credit card. This exclusive card is a new generation product, developed with a personalized approach and understanding of the needs of the modern lady: dynamic, ambitious and always on the move.

Fibank Head Office

Mastercard® Platinum First Lady from Fibank features a unique combination of cutting edge technology with the convenience and security of a credit card.

Ladies holding the new card will enjoy a number of privileges, including:

  • No annual card maintenance fee for the first year;
  • Free International Travel Insurance from Generali with coverage up to USD 50,000;
  • Free access to airport lounges in the cities of Sofia, Vienna, Istanbul, Belgrade and Skopje;
  • Additionally, Priority Pass access to international airport lounges two times per year.

Fibank provides to approved Mastercard® Platinum First Lady applicants free medical insurance with coverage up to BGN 10,000 with Fihealth Insurance in case of initial diagnosis of breast cancer.

Holding a Mastercard® Platinum First Lady Fibank also allows free participation in Fibank's cashback program, as well as in a bonus program with Booking.com for 3% cashback on every booking made with the card.

First Investment Bank (Fibank) is a Bulgarian public company majority-owned by Ivaylo Mutafchiev and Tseko Minev.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2332102/4525446/Fibank.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fibank-launches-the-new-exclusive-mastercard-platinum-first-lady-card-302150224.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.