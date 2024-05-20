Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! 22 Jahre "BlueChip"-Power nun bei NurExone!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNA5 | ISIN: US22305A1034 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
COVIA HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
ACCESSWIRE
20.05.2024 | 17:38
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Covia Honored With the 2024 Environmental/Sustainability Award

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2024 / Covia is pleased to announce that we were honored with the 2024 Environmental/Sustainability Award during the Peterborough County Community Recognition Awards ceremony on Thursday, May 16th at the Douro Community Centre in Peterborough, Ontario. Our nomination by the Ontario Turtle Conservation Centre and the Lake Kasshabog Residents Association (LKRA) highlights our dedication to fostering lasting partnerships within our communities, as well as our innovative approach and leadership in environmental conservation and sustainability efforts.

Our initiatives encompass a wide range of activities, from safeguarding local wildlife to supporting environmental and wildlife initiatives led by the LKRA, as well as raising awareness among the public about environmental projects in the region.

Covia collaborates with the LKRA to reduce our environmental footprint in and around the lake. We facilitate a positive relationship with the residents by actively protecting local wildlife, such as establishing pollinator gardens, participating in the Birds Canada Loon Study by placing loon protection signs around the lake, and safeguarding local turtle populations through egg collection and incubation. To discover more about Covia's turtle conservation efforts, please click here.

Members of our Covia Canada team were present to accept the award. We invite you to join us in celebrating this exciting achievement.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Covia on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Covia
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/covia
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Covia



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.