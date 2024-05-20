Covia Honored With the 2024 Environmental/Sustainability Award

Covia is pleased to announce that we were honored with the 2024 Environmental/Sustainability Award during the Peterborough County Community Recognition Awards ceremony on Thursday, May 16th at the Douro Community Centre in Peterborough, Ontario. Our nomination by the Ontario Turtle Conservation Centre and the Lake Kasshabog Residents Association (LKRA) highlights our dedication to fostering lasting partnerships within our communities, as well as our innovative approach and leadership in environmental conservation and sustainability efforts.

Our initiatives encompass a wide range of activities, from safeguarding local wildlife to supporting environmental and wildlife initiatives led by the LKRA, as well as raising awareness among the public about environmental projects in the region.

Covia collaborates with the LKRA to reduce our environmental footprint in and around the lake. We facilitate a positive relationship with the residents by actively protecting local wildlife, such as establishing pollinator gardens, participating in the Birds Canada Loon Study by placing loon protection signs around the lake, and safeguarding local turtle populations through egg collection and incubation. To discover more about Covia's turtle conservation efforts, please click here.

Members of our Covia Canada team were present to accept the award. We invite you to join us in celebrating this exciting achievement.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Covia on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Covia

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/covia

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Covia

View the original press release on accesswire.com