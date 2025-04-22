Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Der Megatrend 2025: Die unterschätzte Chance im Uranmarkt - was diese Aktie JETZT interessant macht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNA5 | ISIN: US22305A1034 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
COVIA HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
ACCESS Newswire
22.04.2025 15:38 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

National Volunteer Month: Covia's Top Volunteers

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2025 / April is National Volunteer Month, and Covia wants to take a moment to celebrate all of our amazing volunteers! Covia's team members are actively involved in their communities and take great pride in the work they do to strengthen our connection to those communities. We are particularly excited to honor our Volunteer of the Year, David Morris from Covia's Cleburne, Texas Plant, as well as the winners of the President's Volunteer Awards, which recognize those who contributed 200 or more volunteer hours in 2024. This year, we are proud to recognize the following team members who have qualified for the award.

  • CaryAnn Bruce - North Carolina Home Office

  • Curtis Petrey - Independence, Ohio

  • Darik Corson - Oregon, Illinois

  • David Gatto - Havelock, Ontario

  • David Morris - Cleburne, Texas

  • *Josh Lipe - Tamms, Illinois

  • *Natalie King - North Carolina Home Office

  • Sheryl Etienne - Huntingburg, Indiana

*Previous Volunteer of the Year Winner

Covia would like to congratulate this year's award recipients and express our gratitude for their impactful contributions to the communities in which we live and work.

For more information about the Covia Foundation, community impact and philanthropy, please visit https://www.coviacorp.com/esg/positive-social-impact/.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Covia on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Covia
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/covia
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Covia



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.