Transforming Plastics: Covia's Advanced Mineral Additives at Work

Covia is at the forefront of developing innovative mineral solutions that enhance the performance and sustainability of everyday products. Through dedicated research in polymer science, the company is pioneering advancements in mineral fillers that are revolutionizing how manufacturers approach plastic production across numerous industries.

Transforming Plastic Products and Processes Through Advanced Additives

At the heart of Covia's innovation is the application of mineral science to polymer technology. The company's research focuses on developing mineral-filled products that increase the service life of plastics while making them more sustainable.

One notable example is HIFILL® N, a functional mineral for plastics and elastomers. HIFILL is made with nepheline syenite, a naturally occurring mineral that is particularly interesting for plastic polymers like PVC. HIFILL's refractive index allows for translucency and improved color stability, while also improving UV and scratch and mar resistance. These qualities make it appealing for applications like the PVC wear layer for luxury vinyl tiling.

While PVC products are one example, Covia's work to spearhead advancements in mineral products affects a variety of everyday applications. These products include window frames, house siding, and pipes - items that are integral to daily life but whose materials could benefit from better, more efficient mineral additives.

Nepheline Syenite: A Key Mineral for Improved Additives

Minerals are at the core of Covia's polymer solutions, and nepheline syenite plays a central role in improving applications through innovative additives. Nepheline syenite is a silica-deficient functional filler that boasts unique properties that set it apart from more conventional fillers, such as:

Added physical properties, such as improved rigidity, durability, transparency, antiblocking characteristics.

Quicker fusion times allowing processors to run lines faster and improve productivity.

Chemically inert, allowing for synergy with other additives that allow for better processability and optimal formulation designs.

These benefits allow nepheline syenite to help both Covia's customers and the people who use their products. Companies can improve products and streamline production, while the end users who invest in their products can address key areas of opportunity.

Our scientists' work with nepheline syenite has done more than just enhance Covia's mineral products - it's also provided an excellent platform to showcase Covia's capabilities. Recently, Covia presented research at ANTEC® 2025, the Society of Plastics Engineers' Annual Technical Conference, highlighting the advantages of nepheline syenite during a session on polymer modifiers and additives.

Building the Future at Covia's Innovation Center

Covia's work with nepheline syenite and other mineral additives has already made an impact for PVC and polyethylene products. Now the organization is dedicating even more resources to help research new and improved additive solutions for polypropylene, nylon, PET, and other materials, and has the potential to inspire other talented professionals to join Covia.

The addition of Covia's upcoming Innovation Center in Concord, North Carolina plays a notable role in the organization's expanding mineral solutions for different materials. The new space will include significant laboratory space and new equipment that will help Team Members provide solutions for a wide range of applications.

Another key aspect of Covia's success is the close collaboration between R&D and sales teams. This partnership enables the company to identify new applications for their mineral products and educate customers about these opportunities. Polymer scientists work with sales and marketing to develop newer products and collaborate with external agencies to test products and evaluate how they improve processes and performance.

Looking Forward: Mineral Filler Solutions for Tomorrow

Through continued research and the upcoming Innovation Center, Covia is positioning itself to lead the next generation of mineral-enhanced polymer applications. Covia continues to advance the science of mineral fillers in polymers, working toward solutions that make everyday products stronger, more durable, and more sustainable, from the grocery bags we carry to the windows and pipes in our homes.

