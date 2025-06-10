From Intern to Employee: Gary Vinson and Blake Rader's Journey at Covia

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / At Covia, investing in young talent isn't just about filling positions - it's about cultivating the next generation of industry leaders. Our summer internship program is committed to providing students with hands-on experience and mentorship that can prepare them for their professional future.

Gary Vinson

Today, we're excited to spotlight two exceptional team members who have made the journey from Covia intern to full-time employee: Gary Vinson, Quality Coordinator and Blake Rader, Associate IT Service Desk.

Gary Vinson

Gary's journey with Covia began after graduating from Michigan Technological University, when he joined our team as an operations intern at our Roff, Oklahoma plant. During his internship, Gary's primary project involved quantifying and mapping the extensive water and slurry line systems across the plant that highlighted his analytical skills and attention to detail.

Overseeing Quality and Compliance in His Current Role

After his internship ended, Gary's experience helped set the stage for his transition into a permanent role. Gary found an opportunity as quality coordinator at Covia's Chardon, Ohio Plant and now serves as the primary liaison for customer requests and inquiries, handling everything from audits to product samples.

Gary's day-to-day work includes tracking key operational metrics such as tons shipped, production levels, and operational efficiency indicators. He also took on added responsibilities to help ensure the plant maintains environmental compliance. These measures range from checking wastewater treatment and monitoring visible emissions to helping Covia ensure responsible environmental operations.

Continued Learning in Operations

While Gary has made the transition from intern to employee, the ability to grow professionally has continued. He considers working alongside veteran team members - some of whom have been at the plant for 48 years - an excellent opportunity to expand his technical expertise.

"Since I've been here, I've pretty much learned a new thing every single day, in both professional development and our production," Gary said. "Everybody on the management team at the plant - have been excellent, thorough teachers the entire time that I've been here."

Looking Ahead for Growth in Chardon

One of the most rewarding aspects of Gary's role has been his involvement in specialized turf projects, such as working on engineered sand products for football fields and country clubs.

Beyond the business aspects, Gary appreciates the unique environment at the Chardon plant where wildlife sightings add an unexpected dimension to his daily inspections and dam monitoring responsibilities.

"Whenever I'm inspecting dams here, it usually involves a lot of travel time spent walking between them," Gary explains, citing regular deer and beaver sightings as highlights. "One day a couple months ago, I saw seven or eight deer in a row come out across the road. There's also an osprey nest by our west quarry that was empty for a couple of years and now it has a couple of birds."

Blake Rader

Blake's path to Covia began through Cleveland State University's co-op program, where he first learned about our internship opportunities. As an IT intern, he gained exposure to multiple teams within the IT department, providing him with a comprehensive understanding of technology operations that proved invaluable in his current role at Covia's Independence, Ohio headquarters.

Taking the Lead in Technological Support

As an Associate in the IT Service Desk, Blake's current responsibilities revolve around incident management and user support. These duties primarily focus on tackling different incidents and technology-related challenges, whether someone is dealing with computer and server issues or needs a new account or software on their computer.

In addition to handling ongoing requests, Blake also takes proactive measures to help set up everyone at the Independence office for success. Blake conducts weekly rounds to check all the conference rooms to ensure that all the cameras, TVs, and other equipment are properly set up so that team members can have a smooth experience conducting Teams calls and other meetings.

Asking All the Right Questions

Like Gary, Blake's experience has included plenty of opportunities for continuous learning. His involvement in Covia's energy carve-out has helped him support others in the organization and get more experience navigating complex organizational transitions. During this process, he cites the strong support he's received from fellow IT team members as a notable factor in his continued growth.

"Everyone is very open to questions, so I've been pushed to ask as many questions as I want, and everyone will try to give the best answer they can," Blake said. "I've been able to learn everything I need to do my job and also understand more about advanced systems that help me do my job better."

A More Connected Future

While Blake is based in Ohio, his aspirations extend beyond the Buckeye State. Blake sees a lot of potential in improving IT infrastructure across Covia's more isolated locations.

"Some of Covia's locations are in remote areas with limited phone service," Blake explains. "Once we set up IT infrastructure and an internet connection, communication will be easier for them, and they will be able to interact with all our systems."

Blake's vision of establishing better internet connectivity and a more robust IT structure would help more than just the people at these different locations - it would enable better communication and system integration throughout the organization.

When he's not busy planning for the future and supporting team members' needs in the present, Blake is embracing a musical passion from his past. Blake has played trombone since grade school and is a member of Cleveland State University's Athletic Band. While his days of playing during the NCAA Women's Division I Basketball Tournament are behind him, he's able to continue his trombone tradition as a member of a community band in Bay Village, Ohio.

A Tradition of Talent: Investing in Tomorrow's Leaders

As Covia continues to grow and innovate in the industrial minerals industry, investing in talented individuals like Gary and Blake ensures that Covia maintains its position as a leader in providing innovative solutions for industrial markets. Their journeys from interns to essential team members show that with the right support and opportunities, young professionals can make significant contributions while building fulfilling careers in our industry.

We're also excited to see who will join Gary and Blake as the next people to turn an internship into a career at Covia. We welcome our Summer 2025 interns and can't wait to support their professional development and help them thrive in the industry.

Whether you are a college student looking for an internship or an industry professional seeking an organization that empowers its team to succeed, check out our careers page to find an opportunity near you.

