Kaolin Clay, Community, and Commitment: Celebrating 125 Years at Covia's Hephzibah Plant

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / At Covia, we're dedicated to delivering innovative, sustainable solutions that support our customers and community. This year, Covia proudly celebrates the 125th anniversary of a facility that has stood the test of time and continues to set the standard in kaolin clay mining through its legacy of excellence, innovation, and commitment to people.

A Rich History Rooted in Georgia

Situated just south of Augusta, Hephzibah lies along Georgia's fall line. This geological boundary is notable because it was a prehistoric shoreline that fell between the mountains and the ocean. Because of the ancient beachfront, the region holds the special distinction of being the only place where kaolin clay can be found in the U.S.

This geographic advantage is why mining companies flocked to the area, with Covia's Hephzibah plant starting operation in 1900. According to Senior Plant Manager Adam Beatty, historical records documenting the site's early clay processing activity have been handed down over time. These days, the kaolin clay mined at the Hephzibah plant is commonly used for both fiberglass and ceramic products ranging from insulation to bathroom sinks.

Precision Clay Mining with Purpose

At Hephzibah, kaolin is extracted using open-pit strip mining that requires some expertise. Kaolin clay is made up of three distinct layers - known as the form, sperse, and bond - that is found 80 or more feet below surface level. Excavators dig down and have to carefully navigate these layers to efficiently and effectively mine this material.

"You can't just put any excavator operators out there and expect them to do what we need them to do," Adam said. "As the excavator operator is digging, they can feel the difference between the layers. The sperse is in short supply, so we make sure that we mine it appropriately to conserve as much of it as we can."

The different layers of clay are then blended to achieve the right chemical makeup for a product. The mix is dried from its natural 20% moisture content to less than 1% and milled into a baby-powder-like consistency. While many clay mining operations use similar equipment and processes, Hephzibah's team emphasizes upfront chemistry testing, meticulous blending, and process control to deliver exceptional product consistency.

Mining at Hephzibah isn't just about extraction - it's also about stewardship. The team continually reclaims mined areas to help restore the land after they're done working on it.

"Last year we reclaimed two areas with a total of about 30 acres, and we've got a couple of areas this year that we're budgeted for," Adam explained. "We try to be good stewards of the land and the environment."

Safety That Starts at Home

In addition to their dedication to product consistency and environmental stewardship, the Hephzibah team highlights the plant's outstanding safety record as a particular point of pride. In 2024, the plant celebrated 20 years without a lost-time incident, an achievement that has continued into 2025.

According to Adam, the plant's history of safety success extends beyond policies and procedures. Veteran employees mentor newer team members, ensuring that experience and care are passed down. Monthly safety meetings are also used to do more than just cover compliance and PPE requirements. Instead, these gatherings are designed to create personal connections to safety.

"We translate everything we do to make safety meetings relevant to people's lives at home," Adam explains. "What safety first means to them is to be able to go home to their families, and we want to create a culture that helps them stay safe both here and when they're not at work."

A Legacy of Local Support

After 125 years in business, the Hephzibah plant is more than just another facility. It's an active part of the community, with team members who have lived and worked in the region for a long time. That personal connection inspires a deep commitment to supporting the local community, such as donating equipment and resources to help out in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in 2024.

"We don't just work here," Beatty added. "We live here, too. And that means giving back in every way we can."

Since 1900, Covia's Hephzibah plant has been a cornerstone of innovation, quality, and community in Georgia's mineral landscape. Here's to the generations of team members who built this legacy - and to the future we continue to shape together.

