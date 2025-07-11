Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 11.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Volltreffer direkt neben einer brandneuen Entdeckung! Kupfer im Höhenflug!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNA5 | ISIN: US22305A1034 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
COVIA HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
ACCESS Newswire
11.07.2025 17:50 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

From Goals To Impact: Covia's Steady Progress Toward Our 2030 Goals

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 11, 2025 / At Covia, we remain committed to advancing our environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals with purpose and transparency. In 2024, our team made meaningful strides across a broad range of initiatives aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs). The table above summarizes our performance against key targets, reflecting our dedication to responsible operations, positive social impact, and ethical governance. From reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving biodiversity to promoting a safe workplace and supporting our communities, each accomplishment highlights our ongoing commitment to building a more sustainable and resilient future.

Goals

Targets

2024 Progress

Ensure Responsible Operations

Develop a robust Community Action Plan (CAP) at 100% of our locations to facilitate effective communication, identify areas for improvement, and best respond to community needs

Implement Covia's in-house Environmental Management System (EMS) at every site

We reached our goal of having CAPs at 100% of our facilities. These plans provide each facility with a site-specific plan for engaging the community. This approach not only fosters strong community relationships but also enhances our environmental stewardship efforts, allowing us to respond effectively to local needs and share successful strategies company wide.

Our EMS program is fully implemented at 9 sites, and we are working to finalize implementation across our network.

Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Reduce Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 20% from our 2021 baseline, on a per-ton basis

In 2024, we reduced our Scope 1 and 2 emissions intensity by 10% compared to 2023, and by 11% compared to the baseline.

Protect Essential Water Supply

Recycle at least 90% of water at sites in water-stressed areas and expand reporting on consumption at all facilities

Comprehensive reporting is a critical part of our water management approach, and last year we expanded water reporting efforts at 100% of our sites in water-stressed areas. We remain committed to expanding these efforts across all remaining sites.

Preserve, Restore, and Improve Biodiversity

Improve ratio of land rehabilitated to land restored

Implement conservation and biodiversity initiatives at all sites, with 50% of mining and processing sites achieving WHC certification

Develop a Species-at-Risk (SAR) Plan at 100% of our mining and processing sites where at-risk species are present

At the end of 2024, our ratio of land rehabilitated to land disturbed was 1:2, compared to 1:6 in 2023. We increased land reclamation investment across many sites, most notably Menomonie, Hephzibah, and Junction City.

Of our 45 sites, 20 are certified by the Wildlife Habitat Council (WHC), bringing our total percentage to 44%.In 2024 we expanded implementation of conservation plans, so that 49% of our sites now have a plan in place.

We developed 5 new SAR Plans in 2024, bringing our total percentage to 24%. We will continue to adopt these plans across the remaining sites in the coming years.

Ensure Safety and Health of Our Team Members

Achieve year-over-year improvement in all-incidence rate for team members in support of our Safety value and priorities; the ultimate goal is zero injuries

Achieve year-over-year reduction in the number of job positions potentially overexposed1 to respirable crystalline silica, through the Hierarchy of Controls

We continued to emphasize our commitment to safety through structured training and programs in 2024. Our all-incidence rate was to 0.89 in 2024. We compare this to the industry definition of anything below 1.0 being world- class safety performance.

We continued to invest in measures and capital projects focused on improving dust control at our mining and processing sites. In 2024, the number of job positions potentially overexposed to respirable crystalline silica was 13, compared to 9 in 2023. Please see Safety, Heath, and Security section of the report for more information.

Foster an Inclusive Culture Where Everyone Feels Valued and Engaged


Ensure 100% of employees have access to tailored learning resources by offering structured development programs for specific roles, expanding leadership development for current and future leaders, and providing personalized learning opportunities to meet employees where they are in their developmental journey and assist them in getting where they aspire to be in the future

Enhance employee engagement by continuously evaluating and improving existing programs to meet evolving needs, while introducing new initiatives as necessary to foster a dynamic and supportive work environment

We launched our first Leadership EXCELeration Program, which took place in October 2024.

Training hours per team member increased and we provided new content in our professional development library each month.

Engagement in our biennial Employee Engagement survey increased from the 2022 baseline.

We enhanced formal recognition of milestone service anniversaries by publishing feature interviews of long-tenured employees on corporate communication channels.

Support Our Communities

Donate $10 million in funds through The Covia Foundation, which focuses on improving education, the environment, health and wellness, and social equality by supporting initiatives in the communities in which we operate

Contribute 50,000 paid or personal volunteer hours in communities where we live and work

Through The Covia Foundation, we donated almost $900,000 across our communities in 2024. In total, our donations since our baseline represent 42% of our goal of $10 million in contributions by 2030.

Our team members collectively volunteered 12,420 hours in 2024. In total, employee volunteer hours since our baseline year represent 84% of our goal of 50,000 hours by 2030.

Expand Sustainable Product Offerings

Ensure 100% of our team members complete annual and continual cybersecurity training

We recorded a 93% completion rate of cybersecurity training across our team in 2024.

We issued monthly cybersecurity messages to further a culture of cybersecurity mindfulness among our team members.

Increase Corporate Transparency

Become a signatory to the UN Global Compact (UNGC) and annually report on alignment with its principles

Continue to enhance transparency through the alignment of reporting with prevailing frameworks or standards

We disclosed our annual progress report through the UN Global Compact's Communication on Progress (CoP) platform. Our 2024 report was our second CoP report since becoming a signatory to the UNGC in September 2022.

We maintained our commitment to align with prevailing frameworks or standards by aligning this report with the Sustainability Accounting Standards (SASB) framework and aligning with the UN Global Compact. We updated our Task Force on Climate-related Financial (TCFD) Report to reflect changes following the separation of our Energy business.

Further details on these accomplishments can be found throughout Covia's 2024 Corporate Social Responsibility report.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Covia on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Covia
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/covia
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Covia



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/from-goals-to-impact-covia%e2%80%99s-steady-progress-toward-our-2030-goals-1047950

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.