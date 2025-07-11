From Goals To Impact: Covia's Steady Progress Toward Our 2030 Goals

Goals Targets 2024 Progress

Ensure Responsible Operations Develop a robust Community Action Plan (CAP) at 100% of our locations to facilitate effective communication, identify areas for improvement, and best respond to community needs Implement Covia's in-house Environmental Management System (EMS) at every site We reached our goal of having CAPs at 100% of our facilities. These plans provide each facility with a site-specific plan for engaging the community. This approach not only fosters strong community relationships but also enhances our environmental stewardship efforts, allowing us to respond effectively to local needs and share successful strategies company wide. Our EMS program is fully implemented at 9 sites, and we are working to finalize implementation across our network.

Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduce Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 20% from our 2021 baseline, on a per-ton basis In 2024, we reduced our Scope 1 and 2 emissions intensity by 10% compared to 2023, and by 11% compared to the baseline.

Protect Essential Water Supply Recycle at least 90% of water at sites in water-stressed areas and expand reporting on consumption at all facilities Comprehensive reporting is a critical part of our water management approach, and last year we expanded water reporting efforts at 100% of our sites in water-stressed areas. We remain committed to expanding these efforts across all remaining sites.

Preserve, Restore, and Improve Biodiversity Improve ratio of land rehabilitated to land restored Implement conservation and biodiversity initiatives at all sites, with 50% of mining and processing sites achieving WHC certification Develop a Species-at-Risk (SAR) Plan at 100% of our mining and processing sites where at-risk species are present At the end of 2024, our ratio of land rehabilitated to land disturbed was 1:2, compared to 1:6 in 2023. We increased land reclamation investment across many sites, most notably Menomonie, Hephzibah, and Junction City. Of our 45 sites, 20 are certified by the Wildlife Habitat Council (WHC), bringing our total percentage to 44%.In 2024 we expanded implementation of conservation plans, so that 49% of our sites now have a plan in place. We developed 5 new SAR Plans in 2024, bringing our total percentage to 24%. We will continue to adopt these plans across the remaining sites in the coming years.

Ensure Safety and Health of Our Team Members Achieve year-over-year improvement in all-incidence rate for team members in support of our Safety value and priorities; the ultimate goal is zero injuries Achieve year-over-year reduction in the number of job positions potentially overexposed1 to respirable crystalline silica, through the Hierarchy of Controls We continued to emphasize our commitment to safety through structured training and programs in 2024. Our all-incidence rate was to 0.89 in 2024. We compare this to the industry definition of anything below 1.0 being world- class safety performance. We continued to invest in measures and capital projects focused on improving dust control at our mining and processing sites. In 2024, the number of job positions potentially overexposed to respirable crystalline silica was 13, compared to 9 in 2023. Please see Safety, Heath, and Security section of the report for more information.

Foster an Inclusive Culture Where Everyone Feels Valued and Engaged

Ensure 100% of employees have access to tailored learning resources by offering structured development programs for specific roles, expanding leadership development for current and future leaders, and providing personalized learning opportunities to meet employees where they are in their developmental journey and assist them in getting where they aspire to be in the future Enhance employee engagement by continuously evaluating and improving existing programs to meet evolving needs, while introducing new initiatives as necessary to foster a dynamic and supportive work environment

We launched our first Leadership EXCELeration Program, which took place in October 2024. Training hours per team member increased and we provided new content in our professional development library each month. Engagement in our biennial Employee Engagement survey increased from the 2022 baseline. We enhanced formal recognition of milestone service anniversaries by publishing feature interviews of long-tenured employees on corporate communication channels.

Support Our Communities Donate $10 million in funds through The Covia Foundation, which focuses on improving education, the environment, health and wellness, and social equality by supporting initiatives in the communities in which we operate Contribute 50,000 paid or personal volunteer hours in communities where we live and work Through The Covia Foundation, we donated almost $900,000 across our communities in 2024. In total, our donations since our baseline represent 42% of our goal of $10 million in contributions by 2030. Our team members collectively volunteered 12,420 hours in 2024. In total, employee volunteer hours since our baseline year represent 84% of our goal of 50,000 hours by 2030.

Expand Sustainable Product Offerings Ensure 100% of our team members complete annual and continual cybersecurity training We recorded a 93% completion rate of cybersecurity training across our team in 2024. We issued monthly cybersecurity messages to further a culture of cybersecurity mindfulness among our team members.