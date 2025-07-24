Hands-On Learning, Real-World Impact: Covia and Pontotoc Tech Center

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / Covia's Roff Plant was recently named the Pontotoc Technology Center (PTC) Partner in Progress for 2025, recognizing its outstanding commitment to workforce development and hands-on education in south-central Oklahoma.

For years, Covia has collaborated with PTC to deliver a wide range of technical and safety training programs to PTC students, including MSHA safety certification, welding, drone operation, and electrical systems training. These initiatives have not only enhanced employee skills but also provided invaluable real-world experience for PTC students.

Welding students contributed directly to Covia's mining operations by fabricating on-site parts, and Lineworker Academy students from PTC gained practical experience by safely dismantling over 1,000 feet of decommissioned high-voltage lines. This effort required strict adherence to multiple safety protocols.

Covia is proud to be a good neighbor to Roff and its surrounding communities, actively investing in initiatives that foster long-term growth and opportunity. Our commitment to community engagement goes beyond business-it's about building meaningful relationships, supporting local programs, and contributing to a vibrant, resilient economy. Through our ongoing partnership with local educational institutions, like PTC, we're helping to create pathways for students and workers alike, ensuring they have the skills and resources needed to thrive in today's workforce. Covia's continued support has made a lasting impact on the region's educational and economic landscape.

Learn more about Covia's community impact here.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Covia on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Covia

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/covia

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Covia

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/hands-on-learning-real-world-impact-covia-and-pontotoc-tech-center-1052658