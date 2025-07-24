Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 24.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Lizenz aktiviert - Kooperation fix: Diese Aktie will jetzt den Milliardenmarkt erobern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNA5 | ISIN: US22305A1034 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
COVIA HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
ACCESS Newswire
24.07.2025 21:14 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hands-On Learning, Real-World Impact: Covia and Pontotoc Tech Center

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / Covia's Roff Plant was recently named the Pontotoc Technology Center (PTC) Partner in Progress for 2025, recognizing its outstanding commitment to workforce development and hands-on education in south-central Oklahoma.

For years, Covia has collaborated with PTC to deliver a wide range of technical and safety training programs to PTC students, including MSHA safety certification, welding, drone operation, and electrical systems training. These initiatives have not only enhanced employee skills but also provided invaluable real-world experience for PTC students.

Welding students contributed directly to Covia's mining operations by fabricating on-site parts, and Lineworker Academy students from PTC gained practical experience by safely dismantling over 1,000 feet of decommissioned high-voltage lines. This effort required strict adherence to multiple safety protocols.

Covia is proud to be a good neighbor to Roff and its surrounding communities, actively investing in initiatives that foster long-term growth and opportunity. Our commitment to community engagement goes beyond business-it's about building meaningful relationships, supporting local programs, and contributing to a vibrant, resilient economy. Through our ongoing partnership with local educational institutions, like PTC, we're helping to create pathways for students and workers alike, ensuring they have the skills and resources needed to thrive in today's workforce. Covia's continued support has made a lasting impact on the region's educational and economic landscape.

Learn more about Covia's community impact here.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Covia on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Covia
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/covia
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Covia



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/hands-on-learning-real-world-impact-covia-and-pontotoc-tech-center-1052658

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.