Covia: Jennifer Perry: Elevating People, Process, and Product at Troy Grove Resin

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / At Covia's Troy Grove Resin plant, operations are about more than process and production - they're about people.

Just ask Jennifer Perry, Troy Grove Resin's operations manager and a driving force behind the plant's continued growth and success. From her start as a lab tech to overseeing a team of 17, Jennifer's journey is one marked by curiosity, resilience, and a commitment to continuous improvement.

From the Lab to Leadership

Jennifer's journey with Covia began in 2013 as a lab technician. In 2016, she moved into the role of quality coordinator at Troy Grove Resin, where she managed the lab and quality management systems for the plant's resin-coated sand products.

"I have a college degree, but you don't go to school for manufacturing resin-coated sand," Jennifer said. "Covia gave me the opportunity to get out there and learn, and that opened the door for me to spread my wings and continue to grow."

Jennifer's growth continued thanks to her hard work and drive to learn. She made the leap from quality into operations in 2023, gaining hands-on experience across different sites before returning to Troy Grove Resin as one of only a few female operations managers at Covia.

These days, Jennifer leads daily production scheduling, oversees formula adjustments with technical teams, and collaborates closely with sales on customer opportunities. Her broad experience from extraction to operations allows her to adapt as needed and support her team in many ways.

"We're a small group here, so it's not just really one job," Jennifer explained. "I help anywhere that I need to help, whether that's ordering additives or working with sales about different customer opportunities."

Driving Efficiency, Reducing Waste

Troy Grove Resin may be relatively small compared to other plants, but it's delivering big results. Jennifer and her team are constantly looking for ways to make their facility better.

One notable example Jennifer highlighted was the team's efforts to examine their inventory initiatives and minimize waste. This process included finding ways to manage warehouse space more effectively, move inventory quicker, and minimize downtime. These efforts helped reduce waste by more than 20% over the last year, all while helping Troy Grove Resin deliver better, faster, more consistent products to customers.

"Resin-coated sand keeps you guessing, and it's fascinating once you learn about it," Jennifer shared. "This facility has a lot of potential, and we're working every day to make it even better."

Growth Fueled by Opportunity and Mentorship

Jennifer credits much of her growth to Covia's culture of internal development, and she's eager to provide the same experience for the next generation of leaders to start in the lab and work their way up in the organization.

"The opportunity for our employees to advance and learn is something you can't put a price on," Jennifer explained. "When you are willing to give employees opportunities to grow and move up within the company, you have this tribal knowledge that you can't replace with a degree or anything like that."

Troy Grove Resin has several team members who have worked at the plant for more than 30 years, and Jennifer says she still learns from them every day. According to her, these veterans set the standard at the plant and are tremendous resources for younger employees looking to grow.

While Jennifer is an avid believer in the value of experience, she also appreciates the power of new perspectives. She actively pushes new team members to share their ideas to help her team find ways to improve their processes.

"If they see things in the facility that they think they can improve, speak up because there's no bad ideas," Jennifer said. "Having that breath of fresh air at a facility is valuable, because even if you don't bring the winning idea, it might generate the winning idea."

A Leader Shaped by Life at Home

Managing the day-to-day production of a plant is no simple task. However, some of the challenges at the plant can seem simple in comparison to another critical responsibility - raising three boys.

"Anyone who has raised three of them knows it can be a little bit chaotic at times." Jennifer said. "They've taught me so much about how to talk to people and how to be resilient when challenges come."

Jennifer prioritizes finding a healthy work-life balance due to her responsibilities at home and at Troy Grove Resin. She enjoys coming to work and being part of such a close-knit team. Outside of work, she leads an active and fulfilling life. She starts most mornings with a workout before heading to the plant. She's embraced the sourdough baking trend-and with it, the nickname "sourdough mama." Jennifer's love for sports continues through playing with her kids and coaching basketball in her local community, which is an extension of her collegiate basketball experience. On Sundays, Jennifer teaches Sunday school at the church she has attended for over 35 years. This brings its own set of challenges and laughs, especially when her own children are in the class. Between her professional responsibilities and personal passions, Jennifer definitely stays busy-but she wouldn't have it any other way.

Building a Positive Future

At the heart of Troy Grove Resin is a sense of camaraderie and pride. Whether it's improving a process, mentoring a new teammate, or volunteering in the community, Jennifer believes success is shared.

"You feel good about what you're doing here," she said. "It's a very positive environment, and I look forward to continuing to build on that."

As Covia invests in its people and facilities, leaders like Jennifer Perry are making sure that growth is grounded in experience, driven by innovation, and shaped by the values that matter most.

