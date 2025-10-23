Innovating for Impact: Water Efficiency and Conservation at Covia

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / Managing water responsibly is integral to the operation of our mining and processing facilities. Covia invests in advanced technologies and develops innovative strategies to reduce consumption, enhance water quality, and preserve local water supplies. Our approach emphasizes optimizing water efficiency in production and increasing reuse through an aggressive water recycling program, supported by various water stewardship initiatives.

Covia's water stewardship initiatives include:

Water management and efficiency

Surface water and groundwater management/ conservation plans

Water risks and opportunities assessments

Water quality compliance

Water-stressed area monitoring

Site-level training

Local partnerships

Water Efficiencies Highlights

Water Efficiencies Covia's Dividing Creek, New Jersey Plant

This site optimized water efficiency for the vibrating screen VS-102 spray bars, which is equipment used to separate and clean materials by utilizing water sprays to maintain efficient operation. By repurposing one of the sumps, along with the existing pump and approximately 200 feet of repurposed 6-inch piping, the project avoided the need to drill wells for new water extraction. This approach has minimized costs associated with new equipment and materials and led to drastic reduction in water use.

Reducing Strain on the Aquifer at Covia's Roff, Oklahoma Plant

Each Eastern Red Cedar tree at Roff draws approximately 50 gallons of water from the Arbuckle Simpson Aquifer every day, which adds up to over 18,200 gallons per tree each year. While these trees are native to the area, fire suppression and a state-wide planting initiative in the 1930s (intended to reduce soil erosion) dramatically increased the trees' spread, and they are now considered invasive. Covia's team at Roff has made a concentrated effort since 2022 to remove these trees from the property and re-establish the natural grassland. In 2024, almost 1,000 trees were removed, reducing the draw on the aquifer by over 18 million gallons for the year. So far, in total, the site's management of the trees has saved well over 23.6 million gallons, and the team plans to continue eliminating Eastern Red Cedars.

We have seen year-over-year improvement in water performance, including decreases in water withdrawn and water consumed, unrelated to the spin-off of our Energy business.

27,440 Thousand Cubic Meters Withdrawn Fresh Water

7,636 Thousand Cubic Meters Consumed Fresh Water

100% Sites Reporting Water Withdrawn

87% Sites Reporting Water Consumed

While many factors contribute to this improvement, the effort to expand our water reporting has led to heightened awareness of water use. The reporting process enhances stewardship and helps our plant teams identify new opportunities to improve our performance.

For more information on our approach, please see our Water Stewardship Statement.

