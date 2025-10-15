Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.10.2025
The Path to Energy Efficiency: Covia's GHG Emissions Strategy

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / Covia is committed to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and increasing energy efficiency across our operations. In recent years, we integrated data-driven analysis into our strategy, utilizing comprehensive GHG emissions assessments to pinpoint significant climate-related opportunities and risks.

Since 2021, we have implemented several solutions and undertaken initiatives to reduce emissions, including:

  • Piloting high-efficiency burners and installing new dryers

  • Participating in voluntary curtailment programs

  • Housing equipment in heated areas to limit fuel usage by minimizing temperature fluctuations

  • Upgrading lighting to high-efficiency LED bulbs that run on timers

  • Replacing aging and inefficient compressors

  • Insulating maintenance buildings to reduce the amount of energy required for heating and cooling

  • Participating in power purchase agreements and using renewable energy, where possible

In addition to these initiatives, we engaged a consultant to help us establish a decarbonization roadmap. We are implementing the highest-potential strategies to meet our emissions reduction goals.

As a result of this assessment, identified strategies we are pursuing include:

  • Building carbon integration into capital planning to activate site-level decarbonization activities

  • Considering on-site renewable energy at strategic sites

  • Evaluating fuel switching for lower-carbon alternatives at key sites

  • Leveraging advanced process-control systems to maximize efficiency in each phase of the mining process

  • Upgrading and replacing energy-intensive equipment with low-carbon alternatives

  • Improving transportation efficiencies for raw materials and finished goods

For more information on our approach, roadmap, and governance of energy efficiency, please visit our Energy Efficiency & Emissions Statement. Our Climate Risk and Opportunities Report is also available on our website.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Covia on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Covia
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/covia
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Covia



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/the-path-to-energy-efficiency-covias-ghg-emissions-strategy-1087209

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
