Superior Sand in the Snow Belt: Inside Covia's BEST SAND Chardon Plant

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 5, 2025 / In the heart of Ohio's snow belt, Covia's BEST SAND plant in Chardon, Ohio stands as a testament to adaptability, craftsmanship, and community-focused operations.

As one of Covia's oldest continuously operating mines, the facility has produced high-quality sand products since 1938. Today, the team continues that legacy with the same tenacity that has defined the plant for generations.

A History of Superior Mineral Solutions

For more than eight decades, the Chardon plant has mined and processed sand that supports commercial, recreational, and industrial infrastructure across North America. The plant employs 45 Covia team members who help produce more than 500 unique products in a wide variety of packaging.

That portfolio of products includes Covia's signature BEST SAND golf sand and other specialty solutions for the sports and recreation market. This year, Chardon supplied the turf substrate for the new Buffalo Bills stadium, marking one of its highest-profile contributions to date.

Weathering the Elements

Part of what defines the Chardon plant is its unique geology. The facility is located on the Sharon Conglomerate, a glacial deposit that was formed in northeast Ohio more than 300 million years ago. That deposit is composed of mainly high-purity quartz sandstone that Covia can use to produce high-quality products with outstanding purity.

While an ancient glacial deposit gives the facility a competitive advantage, inclement weather is still a reality for the region in modern times. The plant is situated directly within the Lake Erie snow belt, an area that averages 110 inches of snowfall each year. While many industrial operations slow during severe winters, Chardon adapts with a hybrid schedule:

Mining from April through November

Processing throughout the year

This approach ensures consistent, reliable output despite the climate's unpredictability. According to Senior Plant Manager Jayson Cutler, the team is used to facing, and overcoming, these conditions, and takes pride in producing top-tier mineral solutions despite any inclement weather.

A Focus on Quality and Company Values

The Chardon team's pride stems not only from what they produce, but also from how they produce it. Employees have active support from management and access to resources to help each other become better every day. Every product is made with an unwavering commitment to quality, along with other core principles.

"Safety is paramount at Chardon," Jayson said. "Safety First to us looks like going home to your family with all of your fingers and toes."

Jayson also highlights the active role employees play in social and environmental stewardship. Covia believes in protecting the planet and being a good neighbor, and Chardon team members take that responsibility seriously. For example, the Chardon facility implemented multiple dust management initiatives in recent years to reduce exposure to employees and limit potential nuisances for the nearby community.

A Legacy of Commitment

The The BEST SAND Chardon plant is more than a facility; it's a living story of resilience, teamwork, and commitment that spans generations. From producing material for high-profile sports venues to navigating annual inclement weather, the plant embodies what it means to deliver quality through challenge and change.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Covia on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Covia

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/covia

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Covia

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/superior-sand-in-the-snow-belt-inside-covias-best-sand-chardon-plant-1115028