Processes, People, and Pride: Inside Covia's Troy Grove Resin Plant

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / Tucked among the fields just outside the quiet village of Troy Grove, Ill., sits a small but mighty Covia facility that plays an important role in Covia's foundry and industrial markets.

Covia's Troy Grove Resin plant may be modest in size, but what happens inside is anything but ordinary. This site is where science meets craftsmanship, where a tight-knit team uses advanced thermodynamics to deliver resin-coated sand products for manufacturers near and far. And like many Covia facilities, Troy Grove's story is rooted in resilience, continuous improvement, and a deep pride in what they do.

A Tight-Knit Group with a Long History

Covia has operated the Troy Grove Resin plant for more than 30 years, with the facility's history going back several decades prior.

Covia's Troy Grove Resin plant stands out for its remarkable employee longevity. Many of the facility's 17 team members have been part of the operation since Covia acquired the plant in the '90s, with one team member's service dating back even earlier. This deep-rooted experience reflects a strong sense of commitment and continuity within the team.

"Jose Sanchez was here before the plant was even part of Covia and just celebrated 51 years of service in June," said Operations Manager Jennifer Perry. "He's a walking history book, and a reminder of what long-term commitment looks like."

With decades of experience and several deep bonds formed over time, Troy Grove Resin runs on trust, experience, and collaboration.

The Process Behind Resin Coated Sand

So, what exactly happens at Troy Grove Resin? The short answer is a combination of heat, chemistry, and precision.

The plant uses the power of thermodynamics to produce resin-coated sand refined to meet each customer's specific needs. At Troy Grove, first heating sand up to a desired temperature where it is then dropped into a pug mill. Once in the pug mill, resin and cross linker are added to form a reaction. The reaction is then stopped using water before the sand is dried out and exits the mill. Troy Grove Resin can add various additives to generate products specific to each customer. The facility is equipped to produce a wide range of formulas, with a significant portion currently in active production.

After a batch is done in the pug mill, it's screened, cooled, and packaged - usually in 2,000 to 4,000 lb. bags for coated sands ranging from 30 GFN (Grain Fineness Number) all the way up to 100. No matter the result, the team at Troy Grove has processes in place to deliver quality products for every batch.

"Our SCADA system manages temperature with less than a 5-degree tolerance," Jennifer explained. "Whether it's -30 or 100 degrees outside, we aim for exact consistency every single time. That's what customers count on - and it's what we're proud to deliver."

Safety: A Culture Built to Last

Heat may be a necessity in the resin process, but so is vigilance. Safety isn't just a policy at Troy Grove, it's personal for such a tight-knit group.

"Safety starts with us," Jennifer said. "Many of these guys have worked side-by-side for decades. They're not just protecting themselves; they're protecting each other."

Their commitment to safety has paid serious dividends for team members and their families. The Troy Grove Resin plant is approaching 10 years without a lost-time incident, which is a powerful testament to the team's dedication to taking care of themselves and everyone else at the facility.

Looking Ahead to the Next Opportunity

The Troy Grove Resin Plant has the processes and determination needed to provide customers with consistent, quality resin-coated sand products, and they don't plan on stopping there. The team is exploring ways to diversify into new markets and offer new capabilities outside of resin coated sand.

"We are a better plant every day when we come in and we're better than we were five years ago," Jennifer said. "We want to continue to diversify our portfolio and we're planning on becoming even better as we continue to learn."

From the heart of Illinois, this small but powerful Covia plant continues to raise the bar - one batch at a time.

