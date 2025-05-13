Covia Celebrates Tandem Global Award Finalist Recognition

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Covia is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as one of the finalists for the 2025 Tandem Global Award for its Reptiles and Amphibians Project. Tandem's program encourages organizations to focus on projects that create, enhance, manage, or restore habitats benefiting reptiles and amphibians. Projects may also focus on using reptiles and amphibians and their habitats for conservation education.

For over six years, Covia's Nepheline Syenite Operation (NSO) in Ontario, Canada, has collaborated with the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry and the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks to safeguard local turtle populations, including threatened species inhabiting nearby wetlands. During the annual turtle nesting season, Covia team members actively seek turtles and nesting sites. The eggs are collected and incubated at NSO site, where they are monitored and cared for until they hatch and can be released into the wild. Last year, the team released 42 painted and snapping turtle hatchlings back into the environment and a total of 912 hatchings have been released over the last six years. Additionally, Covia recently partnered with the Ontario Turtle Conservation Centre to support the expansion of its efforts to treat and rehabilitate injured turtles, which are then released. This is another way the company is dedicated to protecting and conserving Ontario's native turtles and their habitats.

Congratulations to all the finalists of the 2025 Tandem Global Awards! Your work is truly inspiring, and Covia looks forward to learning from each of you at the upcoming Tandem Global Conference in June.

Learn more information on Covia's commitment to biodiversity here.

