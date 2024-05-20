

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - UK's Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan has announced Monday that the government's Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute will open its first overseas office in San Francisco this summer.



The expansion will allow the UK to tap into the wealth of tech talent available in the Bay Area, engage with the world's largest AI labs headquartered in both London and San Francisco, and cement relationships with the United States to advance AI safety for the public interest, Donelan said.



The office is expected to open this summer, recruiting the first team of technical staff headed up by a Research Director.



It will be a complementary branch of the Institute's London HQ, which will continue to scale and acquire the necessary expertise to assess the risks of frontier AI systems.



By expanding its foothold in the U.S., the Institute will establish a close collaboration with the allied nation, furthering the country's strategic partnership and approach to AI safety, while also sharing research and conducting joint evaluations of AI models that can inform AI safety policy across the globe.



