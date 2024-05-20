

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A 27-year-old New York University law student named Adela Cojab sought treatment for her cheese addiction by enrolling in a two-week rehab program costing over $10,000, according to the New York Post.



The addiction began during her junior year at NYU in 2018 when she started consuming large quantities of cheap white cheddar and Parmesan cheese. Cojab's cheese cravings arose as a coping mechanism for the stress she faced as the president of NYU's Zionist student group amidst campus politics and activism.



Excessive cheese consumption led to health issues such as weight gain, menstrual irregularities, and an increased risk of Type 2 diabetes.



Cojab's family intervened, prompting her to seek help at Hilton Head Health in South Carolina, a wellness retreat costing at least $5,820 a week, where she learned to manage her diet, count calories, and opt for healthier snacks.



Through dietary changes and medication, she managed to shed nearly 50 pounds.



Despite progress, Cojab stated that she occasionally relapses during times of heightened stress, consuming cheese as a coping mechanism, albeit less frequently than before.



