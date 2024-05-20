

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study published online in the Journal of the American Medical Association revealed that intravenous acetaminophen did not lead to a substantial improvement in the number of days alive and free of organ support for adults with sepsis.



The study was a Phase 2b randomized, double-blind clinical trial conducted from October 2021 to April 2023 with a 90-day follow-up period. It included 447 adults with sepsis and respiratory or circulatory organ dysfunction.



These participants were randomly divided into two groups: one receiving 1 g of acetaminophen intravenously every six hours and the other a placebo for five days.



The findings indicated no significant difference in the number of days alive and free of organ support between the acetaminophen and placebo groups. Additionally, there was no notable improvement in the primary outcome of days alive and free of organ support up to day 28, including mechanical ventilation, vasopressors, and kidney replacement therapy.



The study concluded that while intravenous acetaminophen was deemed safe, it did not notably enhance the days alive and free of organ support in critically ill sepsis patients.



