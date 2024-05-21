

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Fresnillo plc (FRES.L), on Tuesday, reported that silver production was up on last year, although marginally below initial expectations, while gold production was in line with guidance, down slightly on last year as its Noche Buena mine approaches its end of life.



The company's 2023 adjusted revenue was US$2.869 billion, up 10.5% on last year. Gross profit was impacted by factors outside of the company's control including continued inflation and the adverse effect of the revaluation of the Mexican peso against the US dollar.



Additionally, Fresnillo's dividend policy remains unchanged. The company declared an interim dividend of 1.40 US cents per share, with a final dividend of 4.20 US cents per share, resulting in US$41.2 million returned to our shareholders.



Full-year 2024 has started as expected and its full year guidance is unchanged, the company said.



