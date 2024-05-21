

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK.L) Tuesday said its Phase 3 studies dubbed SWIFT-1 and SWIFT-2 evaluating depemokimab in people with severe asthma met primary endpoints.



SWIFT-1 and SWIFT-2 trials assessed the efficacy and safety of depemokimab in participants who were randomised to receive depemokimab or a placebo, in addition to their standard of care treatment with inhaled corticosteroids plus at least one additional controller.



Statistically significant and clinically meaningful reductions in exacerbations or asthma attacks were observed over 52 weeks in patients treated with depemokimab compared with those who were on placebo. Additionally, the overall incidence and severity of treatment-emergent adverse events were similar in patients treated with either depemokimab or placebo across both trials.



'These results add to the established body of evidence that targeted inhibition of IL-5 plays a key role in reducing type 2 inflammation that drives severe asthma exacerbations. Depemokimab could offer the possibility of sustained inhibition of this pathway, with a dosing schedule of just two injections per year,' said Kaivan Khavandi, SVP, Global Head of Respiratory/Immunology R&D.



