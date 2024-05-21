

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L), on Tuesday, reported that its Q3 organic revenue growth advanced to 7.7% bringing organic revenue growth for the nine months to 3 May 2024 to 5.2%, reflecting four extra trading days in the third quarter and adjusting for this, the organic revenue growth on a comparable basis was 6.1%.



Given the Group's performance progression and a strong order book, the company again reaffirmed its FY2024 guidance of full-year organic revenue growth of 4%-6%, with continued margin expansion.



The third quarter performance reflected strong demand in John Crane, Smiths Detection and Flex-Tek aerospace and the gradually improving market conditions in Flex-Tek construction and Smiths Interconnect.



Roland Carter, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'In my first quarter as CEO, I am pleased to report that organic revenue growth stepped up, as we expected. We continued to deliver strong results, building further on last year's record performance and our solid first half. Our strategy of accelerating growth, improving execution and investing in our people is driving performance.'



