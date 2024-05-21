eDreams ODIGEO (hereinafter, 'the Company' or 'eDO' for short), the world's leading travel subscription company and one of Europe's largest e-commerce companies, today announced that it has been named by Forbes magazine as one of Spain's 'Best Companies to Work For' in 2024, marking the third consecutive year of this accolade.

This continued recognition from Forbes highlights eDreams ODIGEO's dedication to delivering tech innovation while fostering workplace excellence, further reinforcing its position as a top tech employer of choice.

Harnessing AI to redefine e-commerce: Why eDO is the place for tech talent

eDO stands out as a tech employer that fully integrates AI across the entire organization, establishing itself as a leader in the development and application of AI in the global e-commerce space. Recognised as a pioneering force in the application of AI within the global e-commerce space, the Company embarked on its AI journey back in 2013, well ahead of its widespread adoption. This strategic move propelled innovation and bolstered a customer-centric strategy focused on personalisation through its Prime service, securing a robust competitive advantage and a work environment that empowers teams to develop forward-thinking solutions continuously.

The Company's platform processes over 3 billion monthly searches across 247 booking platforms and applications, all managed through a single centralized platform. This system, generating 1.8 billion AI-driven daily predictions, is designed to anticipate and respond to customer needs effectively. Such capabilities allow eDO to rapidly ideate, test, iterate, and deploy new products and services worldwide, swiftly adapting to changing consumer needs and demonstrating its unique agility and innovative capacity.

Continuing excellence: Forbes recognizes eDreams ODIGEO as a top employer

The distinction by Forbes is based on an in-depth analysis of a large sample of employee surveys and a detailed examination of the company's talent management strategies and people-focused culture. Such an evaluation, which includes factors like workplace environment, equality, professional development, training, and talent retention, highlights the company's dedication to its workforce. Forbes undertakes this evaluation by engaging directly with employees and incorporating findings from an external study conducted by SigmaDos, a renowned market research firm. The findings from Forbes align with the company's internal satisfaction metrics, which also reveal high levels of employee satisfaction and engagement, with an impressive 9 out of 10 'eDOers' (eDreams ODIGEO employees) recommending eDreams ODIGEO as an excellent place to work.

As eDreams ODIGEO continues to lead and innovate within the travel tech sector with Prime, the world's first and largest travel subscription platform, it is committed to maintaining a work environment where every team member can thrive and contribute significantly to the reinvention of travel.

Lindsey Auty, Chief People Officer at eDreams ODIGEO said: "Attracting and cultivating top-tier talent is key for our ongoing success and leadership as a subscription business. Our early adoption and continual advancement in AI technologies have not only set us apart in e-commerce but have created an environment where tech professionals can thrive and contribute to forward-thinking developments. The continued recognition by Forbes magazine is a testament that eDO is an ever-increasing attractive destination for top-tier tech professionals looking to shape the future of online retailing. We are excited about the future and committed to continue working as a unified global team of eDOers with a mission to continually enhance our offerings, delivering long-term exceptional value to all our stakeholders."

About eDreams ODIGEO

eDreams ODIGEO is the world's leading travel subscription platform and one of the largest e-commerce businesses in Europe. Under its four renowned online travel agency brands eDreams, GO Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and the metasearch engine Liligo it serves more than 20 million customers per year across 44 markets. Listed on the Spanish Stock Market, eDreams ODIGEO works with nearly 700 airlines. The business launched Prime, the first subscription product in the travel sector which has topped over 5.4 million members since launching in 2017. The brand offers the best quality products in regular flights, low-cost airlines, hotels, dynamic packages, car rental and travel insurance to make travel easier, more accessible, and better value for consumers across the globe.

