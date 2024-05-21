CYIOS: CYIO Corporation Announces Commencement of Two-Year Financial Audit Spanning Calendar Years 2022 and 2023

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / CYIOS Corp (OTC PINK:CYIO), a publicly traded holding company, is pleased to announce the initiation of a comprehensive two-year financial audit. This strategic endeavor underscores CYIO's commitment to transparency, accountability, and maintaining a higher standard of corporate governance.

The two-year audit is being conducted by Ms. Zhanna Kelley, CPA, P.C. of Taxology, Inc., a seasoned professional with over 16 years of experience as a CPA and Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) and is anticipated to be completed within the first half of June.

John O'Shea, Chairman of CYIOS Corporation, reaffirmed the company's dedication to its stakeholders, stating, "CYIOS Corporation is dedicated to maintaining the trust and confidence of our stakeholders, as well as future partners. Embarking on this audit, spanning the fiscal years 2022 and 2023, is an important initiative and we believe completing this process will be of significant benefit to the company and shareholders. This audit reaffirms our commitment to transparency by subjecting our financial processes to this comprehensive review."

"We believe this strategic corporate initiative can add significant value to various initiatives and business transactions we are working on. The objective of an audit of the financial statements is the expression of an opinion on the financial statements. Accordingly, the objective of our audit is the expression of an opinion about whether the Company's financial statements are fairly presented, in all material respects, in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. The benefits of this financial audit extend beyond CYIOS Corporation's internal operations, resonating positively with shareholders, new stakeholders as well as future partners. With increased confidence in the accuracy and reliability of the company's financial reporting, shareholders can make more informed investment decisions. Additionally, future partners and new stakeholders can trust that CYIOS remains steadfast in its commitment to a effecting a higher level of transparency and financial integrity" concluded Mr. O'Shea.

About CYIOS Corp

Cyios is a publicly traded holding company focused on innovative tech, blockchain, Web3/NFT and carbon offsets and owns numerous subsidiary businesses including CarbonCred, Helio Lending, Randombly, and Immortals Group. The Company looks to develop, distribute, and license proprietary products as well as evaluate potential acquisition opportunities. Furthermore, CYIOS continues to seek and evaluate attractive business opportunities and to leverage its resources and expertise to build a diversified, sustainable business model. For more information, please visit: CYIOScorporation.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified using words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" & other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered w/ these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

