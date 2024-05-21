Toronto, Ontario and Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2024) - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTC Pink: PKKFF) ("Tenet"), an innovative analytics service provider, owner and operator of the Cubeler® Business Hub, and Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ: ABLV) ("Able View"), China's second largest international beauty and personal care brand manager, today announced that they have signed an agreement in principle for the distribution of Canadian brands in China.

The parties will develop a program that will help identify brands owned by members of the Cubeler® Business Hub that could successfully be distributed in China through Able View's services under a negotiated revenue sharing structure between Able View and Tenet. A definitive agreement with the terms of the revenue sharing structure is expected by no later than July 31, 2024.

About Able View Global Inc.:

Able View Global Inc. is a brand management and distribution company. Able View partners with beauty and personal care brands in China and around the world for sales and distribution in China. Its brand management services, used by both well-established international brands and emerging brands, encompass various segments of the brand management value chain, including strategy, branding, digital and social media marketing, omni-channel sales, customer service, international logistics, warehousing and fulfilment. For more on Able View, please visit the company's website at: https://www.ableview.com.

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, include Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet's subsidiaries offer various analytics and AI-based products and services to businesses, capital markets professionals, government agencies and financial institutions either through or leveraging data gathered by the Cubeler® Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. For more on Tenet, please visit the company's website at: https://www.tenetfintech.com/.

Forward-looking information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tenet and Able View to be materially different from the outlook or any future results, performance or achievements implied by such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although Tenet and Able View have attempted to identify certain factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. Tenet and Able View assume no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event Tenet and Able View do update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that Tenet and Able View will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.

