

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG), a diversified manufacturer, said on Tuesday that Mitch Dolloff has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.



The company has appointed Karl Glassman as CEO effective immediately. He will continue to serve in his current role as Board Chairman.



Karl has served as an Executive Director and Non-Executive Director on the Leggett & Platt since 2002, and previously worked as CEO from 2016 to 2021.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken