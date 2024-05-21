

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nikola Corp. (NKLA) announced on Tuesday that AiLO has ordered 100 hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles or FCEVs from Tom's Truck Centers, a Nikola sales and service dealer network member, with deliveries set for 2025.



AiLO or Ai Logistics, is a top provider of port drayage services in the Ports of Los Angeles formed by the merger of various companies, including MDB Transportation.



MDB Transportation had previously ordered 50 Nikola FCEVs from Tom's Truck Centers, and deliveries from this initial order have already begun and will continue throughout 2024.



Ryan Clayton, global head of sales at Nikola Corp., expressed gratitude for AiLO's increased order for 2025 and highlighted the company's support in providing Class 8 vehicles and HYLA energy infrastructure.



