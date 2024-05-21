

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Drug major Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) announced Tuesday that its pivotal Phase 3 VIVID-1 study of mirikizumab in Crohn's disease showed that more than one-half of patients achieved clinical remission at one year, including patients with previous biologic failure.



Crohn's disease is a chronic, inflammatory bowel disease associated with progressive bowel damage, disability and decreased health-related quality of life.



In the trial, patients with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease, with or without previous biologic failure, achieved statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements across multiple clinical and endoscopic endpoints at one year with mirikizumab compared to placebo.



Data from the study, which is the first Phase 3 treat-through data reported for an IL23p19 antibody, will be presented at Digestive Disease Week, held in Washington, D.C. from May 18-21.



As previously reported, mirikizumab achieved both co-primary endpoints and all major secondary endpoints at Week 52 compared to placebo.



The company noted that the overall safety profile of mirikizumab in patients with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease was consistent with the known safety profile in patients with ulcerative colitis.



Mark Genovese, senior vice president of Lilly Immunology development, saidd, 'After one year of treatment, more than one-half of patients treated with mirikizumab achieved clinical remission and nearly one-half achieved endoscopic response. Remarkably, the majority of patients who achieved either of these endpoints, achieved both together.'



