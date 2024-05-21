Inspire and Takeda Researchers to Present Novel Study on Short Bowel Syndrome Patient Experience at DDW2024

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / Inspire, the world's largest health community and real-world evidence platform, has announced that it will present new research at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2024, unveiling insights from a mixed-method study on Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS) patient experience.





The study, conducted by researchers from Inspire in collaboration with Takeda, sheds light on the physical, social, and emotional burdens faced by SBS patients and their caregivers.

SBS is a condition in which the body can't absorb enough nutrients because part of the small intestine is missing or damaged, often due to surgical resection, congenital disability, or small intestine diseases. This condition profoundly impacts patients' lives, affecting their ability to meet nutritional needs and leading to long-term reliance on parenteral nutrition (PN).

The study employed a multidisciplinary approach to understand the complexities of SBS.

Lead researcher Josh Feldman, associate director of research at Inspire, emphasized the importance of longitudinal research in understanding and addressing the needs of the SBS population. "This study underscores the critical need for comprehensive support and interventions to improve the lives of individuals with SBS and their caregivers," said Feldman.

"Our collaboration with Inspire underscores Takeda's commitment to addressing the unmet needs of patients living with complex gastrointestinal conditions," said Vijay Yajnik, M.D., Ph.D., vice president, head of U.S. Medical for Gastroenterology, Takeda. "By leveraging real-world patient insights, we are better positioned to drive innovation and develop patient-centered resources, with the goal of improving outcomes for those affected by Short Bowel Syndrome."

Key findings from the study include:

Quality of Life (QOL) Impact: SBS patients reported a severe impact on their ability to work and travel, with a majority experiencing relatively poor QOL. Factors such as body mass index and household income significantly influenced patients' QOL scores.

Financial Constraints and Employment Issues: Patients and caregivers faced increased financial burdens and employment challenges due to inadequate insurance coverage and high healthcare costs.

Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) and Mental Health: The study revealed prevalent SDOH and mental health concerns among SBS patients, including difficulties in maintaining housing stability and high rates of depression among both patients and caregivers.

Causes and Diagnosis of SBS: Functional gastrointestinal disorders and surgeries were identified as common factors leading to SBS diagnosis, highlighting the need for improved diagnostic and treatment approaches.

The poster presentation will take place at DDW 2024, held in Washington, D.C. from May 18-21, 2024. Researchers from Inspire will be available to discuss the study findings and implications for future research and clinical practice.

