

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The FDA has given the Elon Musk-owned Neuralink approval to implant a chip in another patient for its early clinical trials, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.



Neuralink intends to insert the device in a new patient in June and up to 10 individuals by the end of the year.



The consent for the second person to receive a Neuralink chip followed the emotional account of the first patient, Noland Arbaugh in the US. The updated chip for the second recipient includes enhancements such as embedding some of the device's ultrathin wires further into the brain.



In an exclusive interview with 'Good Morning America,' Arbaugh, who has quadriplegia, described how this groundbreaking device positively impacted his life. The device, about the size of a coin, was surgically placed under the skull and contained 64 small wires, or threads, with over 1,000 electrodes capable of interpreting brain neuron activity and connecting to a computer or smartphone, according to the company.



Following his surgery, several of the fine threads from the device became detached from his brain, initially hindering the translation of his thoughts into actions. However, 15% of the threads that remained intact eventually stabilized, and software modifications helped restore many of the device's functions, as showcased in live broadcasts, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.



Neuralink outlined the device modifications in a recent blog post, stating, 'We adjusted the recording algorithm to enhance neural population signals, refined the methods to translate these signals into cursor movements, and improved the user interface.'



The ongoing trial participants are involved in the PRIME Study, which stands for Precise Robotically Implanted Brain-Computer Interface. Neuralink aims to assess the safety of the implant and surgical robot, as well as test the device's functionality. More than 100 quadriplegic individuals have registered to participate in the patient registry.



