

VEVEY (dpa-AFX) - Nestle S.A. (NSRGY) announced that it plans to launch a new frozen-food brand, Vital Pursuit, targeting the increasing number of consumers using GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy, as well as those striving to shed extra pounds.



Nestle intends to release 12 products under the Vital Pursuit brand, including frozen protein pasta, sandwich melts, and pizzas. The company claims that these items will be formulated with higher protein content and essential nutrients like iron, vitamin A, and potassium. Additionally, they will be portioned to align with the appetite of those using weight loss medications.



As GLP-1 drugs are increasingly used for weight management and other potential health benefits, Nestle's initiative responds to the growing market demand. The appetite-suppressing effects of these medications have raised concerns among food retailers who anticipate a potential impact on their profits.



Trilliant Health reported that approximately 9 million Americans used GLP-1 medications in 2023. JPMorgan forecasts that GLP-1 users will reach 30 million by 2030, with the semaglutide market exceeding $100 billion in the same year.



Nestle's North America CEO Steve Presley mentioned, 'As the use of medications for weight loss support continues to grow, we identify an opportunity to cater to these consumers.' He emphasized leveraging their consumer insights and nutritional expertise to anticipate evolving consumer trends and introduce beloved products.



Nestle stated that it plans to offer these products for less than $5, with potential price variations across retailers.



The products are scheduled to debut in stores in the fourth quarter of 2024.



