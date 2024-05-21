

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - A recent study published in the journal eClinicalMedicine suggests a potential link between terrifying nightmares and the autoimmune disease lupus.



The study, conducted by researchers from Cambridge University and Kings College London, involved surveying 400 doctors and 676 individuals with lupus and conducting detailed interviews with 50 clinicians and 69 people living with systemic autoimmune rheumatic diseases.



The findings revealed that participants reported experiencing vivid and disturbing dreams in the year leading up to the onset of the illness. These dreams often featured themes such as being attacked, trapped, crushed, falling, or witnessing violent acts.



Lead researcher Melanie Sloan from the University of Cambridge pointed out that these unusual symptoms might serve as early indicators of an impending worsening or 'flare' of the disease, which would require medical intervention. Some individuals also reported experiencing hallucinations or 'daymares,' feeling detached in a surreal state.



The study not only identified a potential association between nightmares and the onset of lupus but also suggested that these symptoms could be early indicators of other autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, which also cause inflammation in the joints and organs.



While nightmares and daymares are not currently part of the standard diagnostic criteria for lupus, the researchers recommend increased awareness among physicians and better communication with patients regarding these neuropsychiatric symptoms associated with autoimmune disorders.



Senior study author David D'Cruz, a consultant rheumatologist at Guy's Hospital and Kings College London, emphasized the importance of doctors inquiring about nightmares and other neuropsychiatric symptoms, which are thought to be unusual but are actually very common in systemic autoimmunity. This increased awareness could aid in detecting disease flares earlier, leading to better management and intervention.



