

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - According to health officials, residents of Philadelphia and Meadowbrook, in Montgomery County have been exposed to the measles virus.



The Philadelphia Department of Public Health recently identified and confirmed measles cases in certain locations, including the CVS pharmacy at 10901 Bustleton Avenue in Philadelphia and the Holy Redeemer Hospital emergency department and medical-surgical unit in Meadowbrook.



'We believe there is no threat to the general public associated with this case of measles,' said Pennsylvania Department of Health Acting Secretary Dr. Debra Bogen, in a statement. 'We encourage people who were possibly exposed to take action if they are not protected against measles. Many countries, including travel destinations, are experiencing measles outbreaks, so the potential for travel-related measles cases and subsequent outbreaks in the United States has increased. We strongly encourage parents to follow the CDC's immunization schedule and get their children fully vaccinated as soon as they are able.'



The CDC describes measles as a 'highly contagious viral illness' that 'can cause severe health complications, including pneumonia, encephalitis or inflammation of the brain, and death, especially in unvaccinated persons.'



It is spread through air or contact and can cause symptoms like mild to moderate fever, runny nose, cough, and red and watery eyes. Some people even suffer from stomach problems and pneumonia.



